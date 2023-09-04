Borough claim line-out ball against Towcestrians. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Borough are making no bold on-field predictions of success at Regional 2 Midlands East level, but an eight-try romp is sure to have made the rest of the division sit up and take notice.

Borough should face a sterner home test this Saturday when Kettering are the visitors to Second Drove (3pm).

Manning said: “It was a great result for our first game. We were a bit rusty in the first half, but once the lads settled down they were in complete control.

Action from Borough (in possession) v Towcestrians at Fengate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Action from Borough (in possession) v Towcestrians at Fengate. Photo: David Lowndes.

"I was really happy with how new scrum half Alec Barradell went and his defence was top notch.

"From the forwards Andrew Dewdney was great adding a bit of calmness to the side and Robert Moulds was at his rampaging best.

"Everyone really played well but as always there is still a lot to work on before we play Kettering.”

Barradell made his Borough debut alongside fellow newcomers Harry Redmile and Lawrence Teague and scampered over for the first Borough try after just 10 minutes.

Borough U7s, who will be playing the first match of their lives this month, with coaches Bill Badger (right) and first XV vice-captain Robert Moulds.

It was 19-0 at half-time as Ryan Morris, following a fine run and offload from Dewdney, and Ian Williams crossed with conversions added by Morris and Teague.

Dewi Pearce claimed two tries after the break with quick-thinking pieces of play, while Tshepo Mooki and Teague galloped over from long range. It was a first senior try for Teague who was 50 yards out when he received the ball.

Chris Sykes also barged over for a try to complete an outstanding team display.

JUNIORS

Borough boast 16 junior sides - for both boys and girls - at every age from U6-U18.

"We're always open to new recruits," said age grade (junior) chair Zoe Dean.

"And there's no need to worry about not being selected for matches, because we operate the '50% rule' which means every available player has to play at least half of every match."