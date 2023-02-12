James Fear of Borough passes the ball in the game against Peterborough Lions: Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The clubs are currently heading in different directions with Borough looking set for a top five finish in Regional 2 East Midlands, while Lions, a National League club not so long ago, will need to regroup quickly follopwing relegation.

Borough were never troubled in compiling a 46-12 success at Fengate to go with the 37-14 they achieved at Bretton Park early in the season.

The hosts dominated every facet of the latest, and possibly last, clash after scoring a first minute try through James Fear. The pace of Borough’s play repeatedly caught out their visitors and a 29-7 half-time lead didn’t flatter them.

Dean Elmore scores a try for Peterborough Lions at Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Josh Casbon, Aram Jones, Ryan Morris and Nic Langton crossed in the first-half for Borough and, although Lions were more competitive in the second half, Sam Crooks Josh Myles and Dewi Pearce also grabbed tries for the winners.

Lions responded with tries from Dean Elmore and Ben Wilkinson.

It was a fourth successive win for Borough who are fifth, 57 points better off than Lions who prop up the table on -6 points.

Delighted Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “It was an excellent performance from the lads. We stuck to our structure and game plan and got the rewards.

Peterborough Lions get a pass away under pressure in the game at Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby