Peterborough RUFC complete an easy double success over arch-rivals Peterborough RUFC
Peterborough RUFC were comfortable winners of the last big city rugby union club derby against Peterborough Lions for at least a season.
The clubs are currently heading in different directions with Borough looking set for a top five finish in Regional 2 East Midlands, while Lions, a National League club not so long ago, will need to regroup quickly follopwing relegation.
Borough were never troubled in compiling a 46-12 success at Fengate to go with the 37-14 they achieved at Bretton Park early in the season.
The hosts dominated every facet of the latest, and possibly last, clash after scoring a first minute try through James Fear. The pace of Borough’s play repeatedly caught out their visitors and a 29-7 half-time lead didn’t flatter them.
Josh Casbon, Aram Jones, Ryan Morris and Nic Langton crossed in the first-half for Borough and, although Lions were more competitive in the second half, Sam Crooks Josh Myles and Dewi Pearce also grabbed tries for the winners.
Lions responded with tries from Dean Elmore and Ben Wilkinson.
It was a fourth successive win for Borough who are fifth, 57 points better off than Lions who prop up the table on -6 points.
Delighted Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “It was an excellent performance from the lads. We stuck to our structure and game plan and got the rewards.
"It’s a good win for the club also. There is no love lost between the two clubs and we are happy that our true community rugby club has succeeded.”