PTKA Kickboxing bring home medals from the World Championships
Phil Turner (40) achieved a Silver World Champion medal in Black Belt Veterans Kumite & another Silver World Champion medal in Grappling (with Gi). He also bagged a fourth place in Traditional Okinawan Kata.
Darran Carroll (39) earned a Bronze World Champion medal in Coloured Belts Veteran Kumite.
Jack Turner (18) came runner-up in Black Belt 18-35 Kumite & Black Belt 18-35 points. Some great fights for his first time fighting in an adult category.
Melitta Turner (14) came runner-up in Black Belt 13-15 Kumite & Black Belt 13-15 Points. This is the best she’s ever fought in tough categories.
Team England topped the leaderboard for the event.
P.T.K.A Kickboxing train Friday evenings out of Loxley Community Centre, Werrington. www.ptkakickboxing.com PTKA Kickboxing on Facebook.
Phil would also like to thank ToriKai Martial Arts, also based out of Loxley, Werrington and also in attendance at the Worlds. Their instruction and support in Kata in particular was invaluable.