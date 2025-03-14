Phantoms Fan Luke Rees urges to back the team on the road

Q block at Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms fan Luke Rees has called for Phantoms fans to carry on the filling of away blocks at games as we head into play'offs of National League this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is one of a number of fans who watch the club away and wants more fans to help back the boys.

You can book a seat on the Phantoms coach via club official website at www.gophantoms.co.uk and by clicking on club shop.

Phantoms travel to Hull Sat 15th before hosting Seahawks at Planet Ice Peterborough face-off 5.30pm Doors open at 4.30pm.