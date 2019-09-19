Peterborough Phantoms legend to retire

Peterborough Phantoms legend James Ferrara has announced that the 2019/20 season will be his last.

The treble-winning skipper will call time on his distinguished career at the end of the inaugural NIHL National Division campaign.

Ferrara led Phantoms to NIHL Autumn Cup, NIHL South Cup and NIHL Division One South play-offs honours last term and also lifted the English Premier League play-offs crown back in 2015.

“If I’m honest, I made the decision quite a while ago,” said Ferrara.

“There was a point where I was 90 per cent certain I would retire at the end of last season and go out on a high.

“But I then wanted to try to help us build on the success and I’m looking forward to giving that a go for a final time.

“My expanding family and my situation at work, where I’ve had a promotion, mean that I can’t commit 100 per cent to hockey in the long term.

“But I’m really happy with what I’ve achieved in the sport and happy that my commitment in the future is to my family, seeing them growing up and succeeding.”

Ferrara has given wonderful service to Peterborough hockey and played for the old Pythons team at Under 16 level and the Under 19 side Fen Tigers before making his senior debut for Phantoms in the 2003/04 season.

He went on to spend three full seasons with Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League before returning home during the 2009/2010 campaign.

He has been a permanent Phantoms fixture ever since and took over as captain ahead of the 2013/14 season.

Ferrara has made more than 600 appearances for Phantoms and sits second on the all-time Peterborough list to Jason Porter. The club will retire his number 17 jersey.

Two other current players, Ferrara’s young brother Robbie and Will Weldon, are also inside the top 10.

Ferrara, who is also a former Great Britain international at Under 18 and Under 20 levels, leads Phantoms into NIHL National League battle this weekend.

They go to Bracknell on Saturday (September 21) before welcoming the Berkshire side to Planet Ice the following night.