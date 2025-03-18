Peterborough Phantoms get a good play-off group - but champions await
The Peterborough Phantoms have qualified for season play -offs next month after securing 5th place in the National Ice Hockey League.
The retaining Champions have also been drawn in Group with this Season Regular Season and Cup Champions Leeds Knights with Hull Seahawks and also Telford Tigers. Phantom's had great season so far with big wins over Rivals MK Lightning denting the hope of taking the league with Leeds beating them in the last clash to lift league Cup Sunday night.
Phantoms will conclude their regular NIHL season this Saturday and Sunday with a long trip up to Yorkshire to play the Champions on Sat at Planet Ice, Leeds (18:30 face off)
Thehy then return to Planet Ice, Peterborough on Sunday vs Berkshire Bees with face-off at 5:30pm, doors open at 4:30pm. Phantoms go into this weekend with one loss and one win after being defeated at The Hull Arena 4-1 but came back to defeat them at Planet Ice 6-3.
Phantoms top scorer Cam Hough continues to rack up the goals scoring at least 2 goals a game. Phantoms are set to be without Austin Mitchell-King after he suffered a broken finger, while Janne Laukkanen is doubtful with a concussion and also two other players such as Duncan Spiers doubtful.
Looking hot for Phantoms are netminder Hayden Lavine with a netminder percentage on 91.4% with above is Leeds Knights Sam Gospol with 92+ percentage. Don't forget ones to watch for Leeds are Matt Barron, Kieran Brown all ones to watch for Sat. Luke Ferrara and Connor Glossop are all playing well for the Phantoms as is Jasper Foster who scored the tie up goal Sunday night.