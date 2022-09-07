Peterborough MP praises City of Peterborough Tennis Club's fundraising efforts for Sue Ryder
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was guest of honour at City of Peterborough Tennis Club’s annual fundraiser for the Sue Ryder charity.
Twenty players took part in the event organised by prolific Sue Ryder supporter Ray McDonnell. The winning team was Grace McDonnell, Alison Hurford, Colin Pummell and Miriam Wood. City have raised £8.200 for Sue Ryder so far with this year’s total to be added to that sum.
Mr Bristow said: "It was so much fun to join City for their Fundraiser Tennis Fun Tournament. Lots of money raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice so thank you.”
City have enjoyed another successful season in the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League.
Most Popular
-
1
How the PT would freshen up the Peterborough United starting line-up for the visit of Forest Green Rovers
-
2
The best performing players in League One so far this season and the Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers players who make the cut
-
3
Latest figures reveal new squad values of Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and every other League One side following closure of summer transfer window
-
4
Scan for Peterborough United player, team news for under 21 fixture
-
5
Taylor rescues a point for Peterborough United Under 21s to make amends for spot-kick miss
The mens A team are unbeaten in Division One and the C & D teams have been promoted from Division Four.
The Ladies A Team are set to finish second in Division One, while the B team are top of Division Two with a 100 per cent winning record.