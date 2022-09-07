Peterborough MP praises City of Peterborough Tennis Club's fundraising efforts for Sue Ryder

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow (left) with competitors attending the Sue Ryder care charity tennis tournament at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Twenty players took part in the event organised by prolific Sue Ryder supporter Ray McDonnell. The winning team was Grace McDonnell, Alison Hurford, Colin Pummell and Miriam Wood. City have raised £8.200 for Sue Ryder so far with this year’s total to be added to that sum.

Mr Bristow said: "It was so much fun to join City for their Fundraiser Tennis Fun Tournament. Lots of money raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice so thank you.”

City have enjoyed another successful season in the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League.

The winning team of, from left, Grace McDonnell, Alison Hurford, Colin Pummell and Miriam Wood with Helen Kingston (second right) of the Thorpe Hall Hospice Fund Raising Team. Photo: David Lowndes.

The mens A team are unbeaten in Division One and the C & D teams have been promoted from Division Four.