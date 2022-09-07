News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Peterborough MP praises City of Peterborough Tennis Club's fundraising efforts for Sue Ryder

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was guest of honour at City of Peterborough Tennis Club’s annual fundraiser for the Sue Ryder charity.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:23 am
MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow (left) with competitors attending the Sue Ryder care charity tennis tournament at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.
MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow (left) with competitors attending the Sue Ryder care charity tennis tournament at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Twenty players took part in the event organised by prolific Sue Ryder supporter Ray McDonnell. The winning team was Grace McDonnell, Alison Hurford, Colin Pummell and Miriam Wood. City have raised £8.200 for Sue Ryder so far with this year’s total to be added to that sum.

Mr Bristow said: "It was so much fun to join City for their Fundraiser Tennis Fun Tournament. Lots of money raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice so thank you.”

City have enjoyed another successful season in the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League.

The winning team of, from left, Grace McDonnell, Alison Hurford, Colin Pummell and Miriam Wood with Helen Kingston (second right) of the Thorpe Hall Hospice Fund Raising Team. Photo: David Lowndes.

Most Popular

The mens A team are unbeaten in Division One and the C & D teams have been promoted from Division Four.

The Ladies A Team are set to finish second in Division One, while the B team are top of Division Two with a 100 per cent winning record.

Sue RyderPaul BristowPeterborough