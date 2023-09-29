Parker at the double at City of Peterborough Tennis Club's Finals Day

Some of the finalists at the City of Peterborough Tennis Club Championships. Alex Parker is second left on the back row.

​The silky-skilled left-hander won the open mens singles event with a final win over George Green.

Second seeds Parker and Green then teamed up to beat number one seeds James Lewis and Laurence Maynard in the open mens double final.

Parker missed out on a clean sweep of open titles when he and partner Fiona Frost were beaten by top seeds Mark Ormston and Iva Taylor in the mixed doubles decider at Bretton Gate.

Other final results….

Womens singles

Iva Taylor beat Fiona Frost

Womens doubles

Pippa Callow/Fiona Frost beat Anna De Trojan/Harshida Kanabar

Mens O45 doubles

Colin Pummell/Leo Shead beat Wayne Humphries/Ady Payne

Womens O40 doubles

Suzanne Digby/Nicky Keir beat Lisa McDonough/Jenny Rice

Mixed O45 doubles

Jean-Pierre Lamy/Alison Hurford beat Andrew Stanley/Suzanne Digby.

The club enjoyed a fine season of Hunts & Peterborough League tennis.

The men’s A team won Division One and the C team won Division Three.

The mixed A team won Division One and the B team won Division Two.