Parker at the double at City of Peterborough Tennis Club's Finals Day
The silky-skilled left-hander won the open mens singles event with a final win over George Green.
Second seeds Parker and Green then teamed up to beat number one seeds James Lewis and Laurence Maynard in the open mens double final.
Parker missed out on a clean sweep of open titles when he and partner Fiona Frost were beaten by top seeds Mark Ormston and Iva Taylor in the mixed doubles decider at Bretton Gate.
Other final results….
Womens singles
Iva Taylor beat Fiona Frost
Womens doubles
Pippa Callow/Fiona Frost beat Anna De Trojan/Harshida Kanabar
Mens O45 doubles
Colin Pummell/Leo Shead beat Wayne Humphries/Ady Payne
Womens O40 doubles
Suzanne Digby/Nicky Keir beat Lisa McDonough/Jenny Rice
Mixed O45 doubles
Jean-Pierre Lamy/Alison Hurford beat Andrew Stanley/Suzanne Digby.
The club enjoyed a fine season of Hunts & Peterborough League tennis.
The men’s A team won Division One and the C team won Division Three.
The mixed A team won Division One and the B team won Division Two.
The club have received a further boost as permission has been granted for the club to install a third indoor court at their Bretton Gate base.