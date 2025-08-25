Youngsters are the pride of Hunts bowls after winning a National title in Leamington, but locals found it tougher in Skegness

Ollie Jeapes.

Hunts may be one of Bowls England's smallest counties, but they proved at Leamington they have an abundance of young talent by lifting the White Rose Trophy, the junior county team championship.

Ollie Jeapes, who had already claimed the boys under 17 singles, gained a second national title in the company of Mack May, Alex and Sam Brugnoli, Jack Swannell, Alfie Gardner-Musgrove and Tom Anderson as Hunts defeated Somerset, Essex and Gloucestershire to claim the trophy.

Jeapes though made an early exit in the under 24 singles, as did May, but Brampton's Jorja Jackson made it through to the semi-finals in the women's equivalent.

Hopes Hunts had of reclaiming the men's fours title ended at the last-16 stage when Ean Morton, Simon Law, Stuart Popple and Tristan Morton went down by one shot to Gloucestershire, while the Morton brothers with Toby Furzeland went one round further in the triples, before losing their quarter-final tie to Cumbria.

The Sawtry rink of Emma Musgrove, Sophie Morton, Karen and Maddy Leader reached the last 16 of the women's fours, but Morton and the Leaders were beaten in the opening round of the triples.

Yaxley's Gill King, Kate Heath, Marlene Osborne and Viv Hempsell lost in the opening round of the women's senior fours, but the Buckden rink of Albert Corn, Dave Strong, Darryl May and Steve Gentle reached the quarter-finals in their senior competition.

SKEGNESS

For only the second time since 2017 Northants bowlers returned empty-handed from the individual section of the English Bowling Federation national finals at Skegness.

Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) made a bold bid to win the veterans singles for the third year in a row only to lose 21-19 in the final to Lincolnshire's Mick Thompson.

The only other finalist from the county was Shirley Suffling (Ketton), who let slip an 18-13 lead in the two-bowl singles against Northumberland's Naomi Scott.

Stephen Harris (Blackstones) reached the semi-finals of the four-bowl singles while Karen Martin and James Harford (Parkway) made the last four in the mixed pairs and the Ketton trio of Shirley Suffling, Elaine Upton and Helen Tilley also reached the last four in the two-bowl rinks.

The only other semi-finalist was the Parkway two-bowl rink of Paul Dalliday, Simon Law and Tristan Morton, although they were forced to play one short in the semi-final with Law and Morton having departed for Leamington for the Bowls England fours.

Defending junior singles title holder Ollie Jeapes was beaten in the opening round this time, while Stamford secretary Sue Seed, who qualified in four events, unfortunately went out in the first round in all of them, one on an extra end.