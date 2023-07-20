Jordan Jenkins.

The 21-year-old, who won his first Great Britain cap last weekend, ploughed into the air fence and was initially trapped under the fence complaining of having no feeling in his legs.

Eventually though, he walked back to the pits where he was taken into the medical room.

Despite this, Jenkins suffered an inevitable reaction overnight and has pulled out of tonight’s visit to Ipswich.

He admitted: “I’m feeling pretty ruined at the moment.”

The meeting was held up for around 45 minutes while track staff repaired the metal fence supports and had to refit several lengths of the protective air fence.

Jenkins and Glasgow number one, ex-Panther Chris Harris, collided going into the third bend of heat five and Cheetahs guest Rory Schlein was also caught up in the mayhem.

Oxford boss Peter Schroeck admitted: “That was a big, big crash. How they walked away I just don’t know.“

Harris said: “I didn’t make the best start but managed to cut back and have a good run into the third bend.

“I felt being hit from the back and they went in very hard and hopefully they are both okay.”

Amazingly, he refused to quit the meeting and insisted on carrying on despite being in obvious pain.

He said: “I felt like I was in a good position but Bomber was doing a million miles an hour at the end of the straight.

“I clipped Rory’s back wheel, I tried to get off the bike but I couldn’t and I couldn’t avoid hitting the fence.

“At least I am alright and will see how I get on the rest of the night.”

Schlein, who also rode for Peterborough, withdrew from the rest of the meeting on medical advice.

Replacing Jenkins at reserve as Panthers travel to Ipswich will be teenager Sam Hagon who rides regularly for stand-in manager Laurence Rogers’ second tier club Birmingham.

