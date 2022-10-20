Young Louie enjoys the best race of his life

Louie Hemmings

Racing at the British Cross Challenge in Cardiff, Hemmings had an amazing run to finish third in the under 13s race.

His sisters Lottie and Evie Hemmings were also in action.

Lottie placed 86th in the under 17s race, while Evie ran strongly in the under 15 girls race finishing 60th.

Harry Hewitt

PANVAC VICTORY

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC got their North Midlands Cross Country League season off to a winning start at Derby.

The mens vets team were the first vets team home while the senior men placed fifth out of 20 teams.

Harry Hewitt was the leading PANVAC runner finishing ninth in the senior field. Hewitt was first under 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Bunting placed 20th with Simon Fell, the club’s leading veteran in 24th.

The vets scoring team was completed by 43rd placed Kirk Brawn and Ben Hewitt in 105th.

Harvey Hancock placed 28th in the main field.

PANVAC had two ladies in action with Sarah Caskey 16th and Hannah Knight 29th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RUTH’S RAPID RUN

Helpston Harrier Ruth Jones ran her fastest 10 mile race for a decade last weekend.

Competing in the Cabbage Patch 10 at Twickenham Jones finished as 11th lady in a time of 1:04.39.