Louie Hemmings (right). Photo: David Lowndes.

​Representing Lincolnshire Schools, the flying PANVAC youngster finished 100 metres ahead of the runner-up at the end of the 4km race.

As well as winning individual gold, Hemmings picked up silver with his Lincolnshire team.

It was a hugely successful day for PANVAC youngsters across the age groups.

Seb Beedell finished sixth in the senior boys race with his Lincolnshire team-mates Thomas Preston and Isaac Fell 11th and 29th respectively.

Cambridgeshire won senior boy’s gold with a team which featured Tobias Goodwin in 25th, Felix Bowling in 30th and 42nd placed Elijah Goodwin.

Cambridgeshire Schools won the senior girls title with Olivia Walker in sixth, 15th placed Grace Randall and Elizabeth Eames in 24th all impressing.

Representing Lincolnshire Hannah Taylor placed 23rd

Olivia Peach ran well to finish 10th minor girl for Lincolnshire with William Harris finishing as 42nd intermediate boy for the same county.

Intermediate girl Ruby Hynes placed 27th for Cambridgeshire ahead of Lincolnshire’s Charlotte Smith in 46th.

BRITISH UNI X-COUNTRY

Molly Peel finished 58th out of over 550 students at the British Universities Cross Country Championship.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athlete was one of five runners from the club in action in Leeds. Despite her high finishing position Peel was 13th runner home from a totally dominant, winning Loughborough team.

Hannah Knight also made the top 100, placing 98th. Knight was the 19th Loughborough finisher.

Ellie Rainbow had a good run, finishing 67th. She was the third Leeds Beckett runner home.

Josie Knight placed 149th and was the first University of Kent runner home.

Harry Hewitt finished 64th in a men's field of nearly 700. Hewitt was the second finisher from Leeds University.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC’s Jessica Dixon Walker ran a 9.37 60m hurdles personal best (PB) at the Loughborough Open indoor meeting. Holly Aslin also clocked a new best time when running 7.90 in the 60m.

Elizabeth Moorhouse and Lydia Church went well in the shot throwing distances of 11.75 and 11.44m respectively while Jim Gillespie threw a new indoor PB of 8.94 and Max Aslin ran a 7.62 60m