Young city boxing prospects excel

Amos Hoyland with coach Akif Shirazi

​The 11 year-old Top Yard Club fighter beat Ollie Prouting (12) from Ditcot Boxing Academy on points in a 35kg contest.

A fantastic first round from both boys who had plenty of energy throwing punches non-stop was close.

Hoyland, the shorter fighter, boxed clever in the second round allowing his opponent to push forward, but getting on his inside to score well with the hooks to the body and head.

Jacob Hussain with coach Chris Baker.

The third round was a real tear up with both boys throwing punches relentlessly. The fitter Hoyland had the edge though and claimed a well-deserved victory.

He and his talented twin brother Andra will be out again at the club's home show on Sunday, June 4 at Gladstone Community Centre.

​POLICE CLUB

City fighter Jacob Hussain (12) claimed a superb unanimous points verdict over local favourite Riley Nelson at 41kg in Stoke.

Hussain was up against it from the start with a very large home crowd, supporting a very strong unbeaten fighter, but he kept to the game plan and worked his skilful long shots.

He then kept the pressure on with relentless head and body work backed up by outstanding fitness levels.

In the third round Hussain forced a standing eight count to complete an impressive performance and take his own record to two wins in two bouts.

Also in action last weekendwas Musa Ahmed (13) in Newark who lost a very close points decision.