Simon Achurch in action in the shot put. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC got their Southern Athletics League season off to a promising start with a second place finish in the opening fixture at Stevenage.

Only host club Stevenage & North Herts AC finished ahead of PANVAC in the six-team competition, and the successes were shared between young up-and-coming athletes and those with more experience.

Under 23 Angus Bowling completely dominated the pole vault competition with a best clearance of 4.20m. Dylan Phillips won the high jump with a 1.85m jump and Rohan Hadfield won the B competition.

Youngster Jack Wheatley took second place in both the 100m and 200m with Dave Brown second in the 400m. Sean Reidy won the B 400m in 53.8, his fastest time for four years. Reidy also won the 110m hurdles.

Felix Bowling clocked 4:17.1 for his 1,500m first place with Josh Smith winning the B 800m in a time of 2:05.2.

Alistair Phelan was runner up in the 400m hurdles and the B 200m.

As per normal, Simon Achurch and Dave Bush scored heavily in the throws with Achurch winning the shot and discus while Bush won the same events in the B string competition.

There was little between the pair in the shot where Achurch threw 11.74m to Bush's 11.63m.

Sean Reidy and Dave Bush.

The 4 x 400m team won their relay in an impressive 3:39.4.

The ladies also enjoyed their fair share of success, and Alice Barnsdale and Andrea Jenkins were totally dominant in the hammer and the shot.

Barnsdale threw the hammer 59.08m while Jenkins, who also won the discus, threw her hammer 41.93m.

The sprinters were in good form too and Alexa Boole won the 200m with a time of 26.7, while Jennifer Smith won the B race in 27.9.

Katie Marsh finished as runner-up in the B 100m and the sprinters won both the 4 x100m and 4 x 400m relays.

DEEPING 10K

Peterborough based Hunts AC runner Dylan Tomaselli took second place in 34:49 with Bushfield’s Brian Corleys in third 17 seconds further back.

Neither athlete was able to challenge the race winner Lee Mullen from Skegness & District AC who finished over a minute clear.

PANVAC’s Kirk Brawn was fifth in 36:08, with teammate Kai Chilvers sixth with a 37:31 clocking.

John Pike placed 15th ensuring PANVAC took the men's team prize.

Darren Hillier was the first Yaxley man home finishing 14th in 38:16.

PANVAC’s Alison Staines was the fifth lady and first over 50 over in 44.15. Sarah Caskey, also of PANVAC, clocked 45:19 for seventh place, while Werrington’s Yvonne Scarrott placed eighth in 46:57.

Bushfield’s Philippa Mallett made the top 10, finishing ninth in 47:01.