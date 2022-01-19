Yaxley Runners prefer strength in depth to superstars and it’s worked well for them in the Frostbite League

Danny Snipe of Yaxley Runners.

The race was something of a procession for league champions elect Hunts AC as race winner Dave Hudson lead them to a massive victory with eight of the first 13 men over the line. The Hunts ladies also dominated their race with Lucy Mapp first lady over the line with two of her teammates also making the top five.

PANVAC’s Phil Martin was the leading local finishing in sixth place, with Steve Wilkinson his nearest teammate in 15th place. The club were weakened due to their participation in the North Midlands League the previous day. Werrington’s Jack Green finished eighth, and was the only other local in the top 10.

Yaxley may not have any superstars in their ranks, but they boast a squad with strength in depth. This is a perfect ingredient for success in the Frostbite League and they had nine men finishing between 16th and 58th positions. Danny Snipe took 16th spot with Darren Hillier 22nd and Darren Wells 29th.

Phil Martin of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC.

It was a similar show from the Yaxley ladies with Gina Crane heading their contingent when placing ninth. Roslyn Loutit finished 13th with Clare Piercey two places further back. Thorney’s Kelly Maddy also ran well taking 11th spot.

PANVAC faired better in the junior race finishing as runners up to Hunts AC, with Thorney AC a close third. These are also the positions which the three clubs hold in the league table.