Yaxley Runners excelled at London Marathon, plus strong runs from Helpston Harrier and AMVC schoolteacher

AMVC schoolteacher Joe Wilkinson when winning the 2023 Great Eastern Run.

​Ellard was aiming to go under two hours 30 minutes, and was well on track when going through halfway in 1:12.39. Sadly a stitch at 16 miles became a problem which he never really recovered from and he ended up jogging his way to the finish.

The reigning Great Eastern Run champion, Arthur Mellows Village College teacher Joe Wilkinson, finished 132nd at the London Marathon in a time of 2:28.4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a first marathon attempt for Bingley Harrier Wilkinson who was on course for a finish several minutes quicker, but faded in the final four miles.

Isaac Ellard during the 2024 London Marathon.

Yaxley Runners certainly had the most to shout about amongst the local clubs with 13 of their members completing th e race, and several doing so with notably fast times

Keith McCarthy ran 2:57.59, while Craig Bradley also joined the Yaxley sub three hour club with a 2:59.18 clocking. Darren Maddison just failed to get under the three hour barrier with a time of 3:01.13.

It was a good London Marathon for Yaxley ladies. Abbie Branston led them home with a time of 3:29.41, a massive 24-minute personal best (PB)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ros Loutit seems to improve with age and she clocked a new PB of 3:33.40. She was 10th quickest over 60 lady on the day.

Claire Piercy was the third Yaxley lady to improve on her previous fastest marathon when crossing the line in. 3:35.27.

With 16 sub three hour marathons to his name, Werrington’s Martin Stevens clearly knows how to pace himself. He did it again on Sunday crossing the line in 2:58.17 with a beaming smile on his face and with very tired legs. Fellow Werrington man Robert Graham ran 3:36.32.

Bushfield Jogger Scott Meadows came home in 3:10.44, while Eye’s ever consistent Roy Young ran 3:43.21 in his second marathon in eight days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Nunes clocked 3:32.59, and a third Eye Runner Emma Richmond ran a pleasing 3:42.39.

Two of Helpston’s veterans were in action, and Jim Morris ran a steady 3:13.06.

Phillipa Taylor is a London legend, and won her age group when she last raced there in 2013.

Sadly for Taylor two complicated Achilles operations have slowed her down, but she made her return to the capital on Sunday running a highly respectable time of 3:22.47.