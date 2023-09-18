Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Peterborough skipper led by a single point going into the last of the six meetings but knew he had lost his chance of his first world crown when he could only finish third in the last chance race from which only the first two went into the Grand Final.

With rival Martin Smolinski already safely qualified for the last race of the series, Bomber could only watch his former Coventry teammate crowned world champion for a second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris bid for glory couldn’t have got off to a worse start at Muhldorf, Germany, as he finished last of the five starters in his opening heat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Harris.

Smolinski, racing in front of his vociferous home fans, actually moved into the overall lead with a second place in his first race but

Harris recovered to chalk up a vital win second time out.

He was again pointless in heat eight when he failed to last the course and he knew it would need something of a miracle to achieve his golden goal.

He managed to keep his championship dream alive with victory in his fifth and final qualifying race but with only seven points he had last choice of start positions in the Last Chance decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forced to start off the least favourable inside gate, he was third away and he slipped back to fourth before recovering to get third place and miss out on the Grand Final, the German racer knew that the title was his.

He finished runner-up on the day to one time Peterborough favourite Kenneth Hansen, who rode for the Panthers in both 2009 and 2017, his last season in British speedway.