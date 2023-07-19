Lydia Church

​It was a best finish in the Worlds for the PANVAC athlete who finished seventh in 2019.

After two foul throws, Church made her mark with her third throw with a distance of 11.51m, which she improved to 11.59m on her fourth attempt to record her best throw at a major championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2021 European silver medalist had been struggling with injuries earlier in the year and knew a medal would be a tough ask, but she now goes forward with renewed optimism.

Lydia Church in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

PETERBOROUGH 5K

Kai Chilvers has more work to do before he is crowned series champion after he was beaten into third place in the latest race at Ferry Meadows on Wednesday.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athlete won the first two races and, with a further two events left in the five race series, needs one more win to secure the title

Last year's series winner Andrew Jakeman of March AC produced a strong run to win at Ferry Meadows with a time of 15.39.

Andrew Jakeman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ever consistent Hunts AC athlete Dave Hudson lost out in a sprint finish, crossing the line one second behind Jakeman. Chilvers finished in 15.46.

With the final series placings decided by each runner's best three finishes, Chilvers' defeat opens things up. A third win would make him unbeatable, but with two seconds and a third place to his name, victories in the final two races would leave Hudson in a strong position.

With Jakeman having won one race, two more wins would secure him the title.

Hunts AC's Lucy Mapp clocked 17.42 when finishing as first lady, with Hannah Rounds of Stamford Striders runner-up in 18.59. PANVAC's Hannah Knight placed third in 19.14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mapp has raced twice and won twice and has been so far ahead of her rivals that a third outing is likely to secure her the title.

There was plenty of local interest towards the front of both fields with PANVAC athletes occupying all five places between ninth and thirteenth.

Tobias Goodwin was ninth with a time of 16.28, and was closely followed home by Daniel Lewis, Steve Wilkinson and Simon Fell. Dave Newton came home 13th in 16.48, with only 20 seconds separating the PANVAC five.

Hunts AC's Peterborough based Dylan Tomaselli crossed the line seventh in 16.29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC's Lottie Hemmings finished as sixth lady in a time of 20.02.

Yaxley had three runners to the fore, with Abi Kefford eighth in 20.13 ahead of 10th placed Ros Loutit with Ellie Piccaver in 12th. Loutitt clocked 20.33 to Piccaver's 20:46.

The junior 3km race was won by Milo Gray of Hunts AC who ran 9.47. The under 13 is new to running, but in the last couple of weeks has been smashing age group records at the Ferry Meadows parkrun.

PANVAC's Jasper Dunham finished second in 10.01 with clubmate Toby Staines fourth in 10.37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad