World Championship mission in India for Peterborough & Nene Valley para-athletics star and when Helpston man Martin met Harry Styles

Lydia Church at the 2023 World Para Championships. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images).

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Lydia Church is off to India to compete in the World Para-Athletics Championship in New Delhi.

The tournament stretches from September 27 to October 5 with Church competing in the F12 shot put on Saturday, October 4.

The visually impaired athlete has a fine pedigree in international competition, and picked up a silver medal in the 2021 European Para Championships. Her best finish in the World Championship was 4th place in 2023.

Church missed a large portion of the 2024 season due to injury, but has been back to her best this year. She threw 12.67 at Loughborough in June which was just 3 centimeters down on her 2022 personal best. It's also further than she has thrown in any of the major championships to date.

The PANVAC relay squad in Aldershot.

ROUND-UP

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC relay runners experienced four seasons in one afternoon at Aldershot on Saturday. The weather chopped & changed between warm sunshine and monsoon-like downpours during the South of England Road Relays.

The senior men finished near the middle of the field, placing 61st out of 115 teams on a challenging course at Rushmoor Arena.

The Fell family made up half of the team with Isaac running the opening 6km leg in 19:41, the quickest leg of the day by a PANVAC runner. His father Simon clocked 20:42 on the 3rd leg with brother Noah completing leg 5 in 22.51.

Thomas Carlton ran a time of 20.43 for the 2nd leg. with Steve Wilkinson, who got the worst of the rain, running a 20:45 4th leg. Alex Curtis completed the team clocking 23:39 on leg 6.

Tobias Goodwin travelled as a reserve and ran the opening leg as a one-man B team. He clocked a time of 21:31.

PANVAC also fielded an over 40 team, which finished 20th out of 28 teams. It was a decent performance given that a couple of the team members are pushing 60.

Nick Wilkins ran leg 1 in 25:40, handing over to Marc Joyce who clocked 23:39. Daniel Harris ran a time of 24:37 on leg 3 with Sean Beard clocking 25:44 in the 4th and final leg.

Helpston men Martin Gichuhi and Jim Morris were putting on the style at the weekend, and in the case of Gichuhi he was actually running with Harry Styles in the Berlin Marathon.

Finishing the course with a time of 2:59.27. It was Gichuhi’s 12th sub 3 hour marathon. However, he had to play 2nd fiddle to the actor, singer and all round global icon Harry Styles who pipped him by 13 seconds.

Jim Morris ran the Ipswich Half Marathon finishing as 1st over 60 with a time of 1:30.42.

Yaxley Runner Hugh Burton ran a time of 40:39 at the Harling 10k in Norfolk. Impressively it was the fastest time in 13 years for the 55 year-old.

Eye Community Runner Nigel Sunman finished as 3rd over 65 in the Redcar Half Marathon clocking 1:37.17.