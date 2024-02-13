News you can trust since 1948
World champion from Gunthorpe beaten by a tumbler in 2023 European Gymnast of the Year poll

​Gunthorpe’s Jake Jarman finished fourth in a poll to find the 2023 European Gymnast of the Year.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT
Jake Jarman in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.Jake Jarman in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.
Jake Jarman in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

​Jarman was included in a five-man shortlist by Europeangymnastics.com which went to a public vote.

The clear winner was Mikhail Malkin, a tumbler from Azerbaijan, with German Lukas Dauser, an artistic gymnastics performer like Jarman, in second and Portugal’s trampoline gymnastics star Gabriel Albuquerque in third.

Jarman’s GB teammate Rhys Mcclenaghan was fifth.

In 2023 Jarman won three medals at the European Championships, including his first major all-around medal. He then went on to make history by becoming Great Britain’s first vault World Champion in Antwerp.

