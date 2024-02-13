World champion from Gunthorpe beaten by a tumbler in 2023 European Gymnast of the Year poll
Gunthorpe’s Jake Jarman finished fourth in a poll to find the 2023 European Gymnast of the Year.
Jarman was included in a five-man shortlist by Europeangymnastics.com which went to a public vote.
The clear winner was Mikhail Malkin, a tumbler from Azerbaijan, with German Lukas Dauser, an artistic gymnastics performer like Jarman, in second and Portugal’s trampoline gymnastics star Gabriel Albuquerque in third.
Jarman’s GB teammate Rhys Mcclenaghan was fifth.
In 2023 Jarman won three medals at the European Championships, including his first major all-around medal. He then went on to make history by becoming Great Britain’s first vault World Champion in Antwerp.