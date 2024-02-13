Jake Jarman in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

​Jarman was included in a five-man shortlist by Europeangymnastics.com which went to a public vote.

The clear winner was Mikhail Malkin, a tumbler from Azerbaijan, with German Lukas Dauser, an artistic gymnastics performer like Jarman, in second and Portugal’s trampoline gymnastics star Gabriel Albuquerque in third.

Jarman’s GB teammate Rhys Mcclenaghan was fifth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad