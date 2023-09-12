World bowling bronze for Brett and dramatic finishes in the Peterborough Bowls Leagues

Watch more videos on Shots!

After winning their section, the England trio of Louis Ridout, Brett and Jamie Walker were beaten 23-13 in the semi-finals by their old adversaries Scotland, who then lost to the host country in the gold medal play-off.

PETERBOROGH BOWLS LEAGUES

The curtain came down on the Peterborough Bowls League at the weekend which produced some dramatic finishes.

Nick Brett.

Yaxley Sharks claimed the Weekend Premier title after winning 8-2 while title rivals Peterborough & District were losing 6-4.

In Division One, CoP Molins snatched runners-up spot behind Stamford to edge out Whittlesey Manor Kites, while Langtoft defeated East Community Bears in the race for second place behind Crowland Rooks.

In the Midweek League, Parkway A retained the Premier Division title by just two points after overhauling leaders Whittlesey Manor Hawks with an 8-2 victory against Yaxley.

Whittlesey Manor Buzzards took the Premier Division honours in the Club 55 League for the third year running and by a margin of 37 points, and their B team, the Peregrines, claimed the second division crown.

How they finished:

MIDWEEK LEAGUE

Premier Division: Parkway A; r/u Whittlesey Manor Hawks; Division One: Crowland A; r/u Langtoft A; Division Two: Market Deeping Knights; r/u West Ward Panthers; Division Three: Langtoft B; r/u Bretton Beagles.

CLUB 55 LEAGUE

Premier Division: Whittlesey Manor Buzzards; r/u Peterborough & District; Division One: Longthorpe Woods; r/u Crowland Jays; Division Two: Whittlesey Manor Peregrines; r/u East Community Bears; Division Three: Whittlesey Town; r/u City of Peterborough C.

WEEKEND LEAGUE