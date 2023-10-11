News you can trust since 1948
Wonderful Whitewater four-timer for Proteus man Mick

​Proteus Canoe Club star Mick Stegeman completed a fabulous four-timer in the National Ranking Division 2/3 event at Nene Whitewater in Northampton.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Mick Stegeman and Jason Reid in action in Northampton.Mick Stegeman and Jason Reid in action in Northampton.
Mick Stegeman and Jason Reid in action in Northampton.

​Stegeman won the C1 veterans class on both days of a weekend-long competition.

And he teamed up with club chairman Jason Re id to win the C2 pairs event, also on both days of the weekend.

The event, organised by Northampton Canoe and Kayak Club, was well attended by clubs and paddlers from all over the country.

From the left, Ollie Stegeman, Mick Stegeman, Jason Reid and Tom Everrett.From the left, Ollie Stegeman, Mick Stegeman, Jason Reid and Tom Everrett.
From the left, Ollie Stegeman, Mick Stegeman, Jason Reid and Tom Everrett.
Built in 1999, the 300 metre long Nene Whitewater was the UKs first pumped artificial whitewater course.

It was designed for canoe slalom.

Reid also finished a creditable second place in the ‘Officials’ event.

Ollie Stegeman was second in C1 and K1 in Division Two and is now very close to promotion to Division One in both disciplines.

Promotions through the divisions can lead to Great Britain and then Olympic selection.

There was also a notable achievement for Proteus man Tom Everrett who completed his first event as a judge.

The Proteus club have been on their Orton Mere site in Peterborough since the 1970s.

Anyone interested in learning more about the city club or canoeing and kayaking in general can visit the club’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100035815100589 or email [email protected]

Coaching and regular club sessions are available.

