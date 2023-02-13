Martin Adams in action. Photo: John Walton/PA

Adams, runner-up in the inaugural competition in 2022, lost 3-0 to impressive American Leonard Gates in a last-16 tie. Gates averaged almost 97 per throw, the second highest in the entire event.

Adams had beaten Dave Prins 3-1 in his first round match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Englishman Rob Thornton won the event for the second successive year, beating Richie Howson 5-2 in the final. Howson had beaten legend Phil Taylor 3-1 in his quarter-final before ending the run of Gates at the semi-final stage.