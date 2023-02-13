'Wolfie' beaten early at the World Seniors Championships
Market Deeping ace Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams bowed out in the second round of the Seniors World Darts Championship at the iconic Circus Tavern.
Adams, runner-up in the inaugural competition in 2022, lost 3-0 to impressive American Leonard Gates in a last-16 tie. Gates averaged almost 97 per throw, the second highest in the entire event.
Adams had beaten Dave Prins 3-1 in his first round match.
Englishman Rob Thornton won the event for the second successive year, beating Richie Howson 5-2 in the final. Howson had beaten legend Phil Taylor 3-1 in his quarter-final before ending the run of Gates at the semi-final stage.
Seniors darts is open to the over 50s. Adams is 66 and a three-time winner of the BDO World title in his heyday.