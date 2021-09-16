Wishart whizzes around Mallory Park to claim second place in a national event, silver for Lyndsay and a cup for Lunn

Evander Wishart at the National Time Trial Championships.

Having qualified for the event back in April around an undulating course in Market Harborough, the final provided a different challenge with a flatter circuit around Mallory Park being more suited to the bigger powerful riders.

However Evander (13) wasn’t fazed and set about the challenge in fine style by completing the 10 miles course in 24:50 to knock over a minute off his previous best time and finish just 12 seconds behind Essex Roads rider Ryan Jackson who took the National title.

Elsewhere Chris Shaw continued his excellent season with another great result. Following his 5256.3 miles at the National 12 hour event, he returned to Suffolk to take up the challenge of the 30 mile mile distance. In the CC Breckland District time trial his 11th place clocking of 1:05:14 set a new club record and a National Clarion age group record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyndsay Clarke (yellow vest) in action at Shrewsbury.

Lindsay Clarke made a successful visit to the Shrewsbury Sports Village where she took part in the British Masters circuit race champs. Clarke rode positively and strongly throughout to take second place and a silver medal.

In the Spalding grasstrack event youth rider Harry Tozer compiled an excellent series of results to take third place in the Omnium event.

The club’ 25 mile competition for the Cullip Cup was won by Paul Lunn with an impressive 55:05, while Sarah Bentley edged out Fran Francis for the ladies award.