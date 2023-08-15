News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Wishart was a whizz at big European youth cycling event

​Evander Wishart of Fenland Clarion Cycling Club stormed to a superb third place finish in a prestigious Assen youth tour race in the Netherlands.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

The club had never seen one of their riders compete in the most significant youth cycling event in Europe, but Wishart was accompanied by clubmates Harry Tozer and Mylo Wan on the continent.

Heavy rain blighted a lot of the racing, but Wishart’s moment in the sun arrived in a points race which he completed in 10.48 to claim a bronze medal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a busy five-days of racing for all three boys who were joined by over 500 riders from as far afield as Barbados and South Africa.

Mylo Wan in action at the event in Assen.Mylo Wan in action at the event in Assen.
Mylo Wan in action at the event in Assen.
Most Popular

Wishart finished sixth overall in the under 15 general classification with Tozer 13th.

Wan competed in the youngest category and finished in a creditable 14th.

Tozer’s best finish was an excellent ninth in a mile-long prologue, while Wan finished a fine 10th, also in the prologue race.

Related topics:Netherlands