Wishart was a whizz at big European youth cycling event

The club had never seen one of their riders compete in the most significant youth cycling event in Europe, but Wishart was accompanied by clubmates Harry Tozer and Mylo Wan on the continent.

Heavy rain blighted a lot of the racing, but Wishart’s moment in the sun arrived in a points race which he completed in 10.48 to claim a bronze medal.

It was a busy five-days of racing for all three boys who were joined by over 500 riders from as far afield as Barbados and South Africa.

Mylo Wan in action at the event in Assen.

Wishart finished sixth overall in the under 15 general classification with Tozer 13th.

Wan competed in the youngest category and finished in a creditable 14th.