Winstone wins an England vest at the age of 70, Heron flies in Stamford 30k race, Hampson closing in on Peterborough & Nene Valley record

Eric Winstone.

Sunday’s Chessington 10k was a trial race for an England vest, and Winstone needed to finish amongst the top three over 70s with a time below 51:00.

He achieved this with some aplomb, taking the third qualifying spot in a time of 45:37. The Bushfield Jogger will represent his country at The Great Western 10k staged in Bristol in September.

Peterborough & Nene Valley’s Simon Fell finished fourth over 45 at Chessington in34:06, and fears he may have narrowly missed out on international honours.

Ben Heron

Stamford ST Valentines 30K

Ben Heron finished third in Sunday’s rain and gale lashed Stamford St Valentine’s 30k.

PANVAC ace Heron clocked 1:46.32 on the hilly, windswept course, finishing behind the same pair of runners who were also first and second when the race was last run in 2020. Lincoln Wellington AC’s William Strangeway retained the trophy with Hunts AC’s Dave Hudson again second.

PANVAC’s Phil Martin finished fifth in 1:47.52, ahead of Stamford-based Aaron Scott who placed sixth in 1:49.06. Luke Harrison was the first runner home from host club Stamford AC, finishing eighth in 1:49.34. Martin Gichuhi of Bushfield Joggers came 12th in 1:49.51, while Helpston Harrier Jim Morris placed 35th and first over 55 with 2:02.29.

Darren Hiller of Yaxley Joggers was 39th in 2:04.00, while his club-mate Caroline Woods was the leading local lady, finishing 13th in 2:21.28. Clare Piercey, also of Yaxley, was seven places further back with a time of 2:25.27.

PANVAC pair Maddy Long and Elisabeth Sennit-Clough placed 16th and 19th respectively in 2:24.01 and 2:25.07.

NOTTINGHAM HOLME 5K

Alex Hampson crept under 15 minutes for the first time in Sunday’s Nottingham Holme 5k. Hampson knocked 12 seconds off his previous best time to win the race by a massive margin with a time of 14:59.