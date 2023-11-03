Will serial winner provide the fireworks at top-class Court Club snooker event?
Fireworks are expected on Sunday as snooker's Legends Tour returns to the Court Club, Bretton, where 16 of the game's top amateurs will battle it out to become the Players Championship winner and take home the £375 first prize.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read
Current number one Mark Gray is set to face his toughest task yet if he is to regain the title, with London's Wayne Townsend and reigning champion Russell Huxter being drawn in the same half as Bourne's serial winner.
The tournament also sees Ipswich's Courtney Symons, experienced potter Gary Skipworth, Richard ‘Indiana’ Jones and the exciting 22 year-old talent Alex Clenshaw all in the mix to lift the trophy.
All matches are best-of-five frames with play commencing at 10am.