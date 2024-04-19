Will it be a magnificent 7 Brummitt mixed hockey wins in a row for the apparently unbeatable Camp Retro team?
A team heavy with male and female National League players created history last year when becoming the first team to win six titles in a row.
They are a formidable outfit who have won the competition every time they have entered it and have won every match they have played with the exception of one drawn game from six years ago!
The action starts at 10am on Saturday and Sunday. The final is scheduled for 5.30pm on Sunday.
The unfortunate teams to have been drawn in Camp Retro’s group are Ragamuffins B, Famdem and SNHC.
Last year’s runners-up Ragamuffins A are expected to provide the stiffest opposition.The draw:
Group A: Ragamuffins A, GPO A, SHSL, Nomads
Group B: Camp Retro, Ragamuffins B, Famdem, SNHC.
Group C: Jurassic Beavers, Sons of Pitches, Bourne Deeping, GPO B
Group D: Beavers, Scurvy Crew, ASAP, Misfits.