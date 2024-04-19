Action from Camp Retro (light colours) v Ragamuffins in the 2023 Brummitt Mixed Hockey tournament. Photo David Lowndes.

And there’s every chance the apparently unbeatable Camp Retro team will chalk up a magnificent seventh win in a row.

A team heavy with male and female National League players created history last year when becoming the first team to win six titles in a row.

They are a formidable outfit who have won the competition every time they have entered it and have won every match they have played with the exception of one drawn game from six years ago!

Action from the 2023 Brummitt Mixed Hockey tournament.

The action starts at 10am on Saturday and Sunday. The final is scheduled for 5.30pm on Sunday.

The unfortunate teams to have been drawn in Camp Retro’s group are Ragamuffins B, Famdem and SNHC.

Last year’s runners-up Ragamuffins A are expected to provide the stiffest opposition.​The draw:

Group A: Ragamuffins A, GPO A, SHSL, Nomads

Group B: Camp Retro, Ragamuffins B, Famdem, SNHC.

Group C: Jurassic Beavers, Sons of Pitches, Bourne Deeping, GPO B