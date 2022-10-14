Who will get the Great Eastern Run glory this year?

Local Great Eastern Run hopeful Phil Martin.

Paul Martelletti of Victoria Park and Tower Hamlets AC is the quickest man in the field, but his personal best (PB) of 64:18 was run back in 2015. Now 43 years old, the New Zealand born athlete ran a 2:20.45 marathon in Barcelona last year and cannot be ruled out.

Welshman Micheal Kallenburg is perhaps best known for his exploits in the televised 2016 Cardiff Half Marathon, when he and his friend Carwyn Jones set a Guinness world record for the fastest half marathon dressed as superheroes. Kallenburg, who was dressed as Batman's sidekick Robin completed the course in 69:33.

With a PB of 66:09, and a 67:22 half marathon under his belt this year the Cardiff AC man seems certain to be amongst the frontrunners.

Philippa Taylor.

Hinckley AC's Simon Birch along with Springfield Striders Scott Cousins and Peter Robinson have all run under 70 minutes in recent years and should fancy their chances.

Cambridge & Coleridge AC's Chris Darling finished 39th in this year's Barcelona Half Marathon with a time of 67:37 while Hunts AC's Dave Hudson won the 2022 Bedford Half Marathon with a 68:33 clocking.

Popular Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ace Phil Martin could be the first finisher from the Peterborough based runners, but former Kings Schoolboy Josh Lunn who now runs for Cardiff AC has a 64:25 PB which he ran when placing 15th in the 2019 Great North Run Lunn says he plans to pace his uncle round in about 90 minutes.

Orton based Hunts AC speedster Isaac Ellard could be a dark horse, and coaches at his club feel he is capable of going under 70 minutes.

Eric Winstone will be wearing the number one vest. As the only ever present throughout the history of the event there was no way the 71 year old Bushfield Jogger was going to miss the race despite carrying a nasty leg injury.

The ladies race looks wide open as well.

Highgate Harrier Nina Griffith who ran a 75:31 half marathon in Cardiff just two weeks ago should be the pre-race favourite.

Wellingborough AC's Alice Belcher will also be amongst the favourites having run 79.03 in this year's Bedford Half Marathon.

Laura Thomas of Ipswich Jaffa Running Club and Katie King of St Edmunds Striders are both in good form and have run 2:43 marathons this year.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Maggie Skinner has a half marathon best of 85:27, and should be among the leading local runners. Injuries to both achilles tendons have slowed Philippa Taylor down, and though she's unlikely to get close to her 79:05 PB the Helpston Harrier could still be one to watch.

Racing begins at 9am with the Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run. The Wheelchair racers go at 10:25 with the half marathon off at 10:30am.