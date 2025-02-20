Who loved Valentine road race? PANVAC Vets in form for the East

Jonathan Escalanta-Phillips (centre) and Michael Kallenberg (right). Photo David Lowndes.

​RAF Wittering-based Mike Kallenberg was runner-up in the Stamford St Valentine's 30k road race.

​Kallenberg who has dual registration with Swansea Harriers & Helpston Harriers went round in a time of 1:42.00 in a race won by reigning Great Eastern Run champion Jonathan Escalante-Phillips of Cambridge & Coleridge AC.

Escalante-Phillips clocked a time of 1:36.27, taking 25 seconds off Aaron Scott’s course record which had stood for 11 years.

Scott was one of three Helpston men to make the top 10 this year, finishing 10th in 1:51.46. James Gelsthorpe finished seven seconds ahead of Scott in 9th.

Werrington Jogger Paul Halford is on the comeback trail after a few years of relatively low key training and racing. He enjoyed a good run on the Lincolnshire hills, finishing 15th and first over 50 in 1:55.07.

Matthew Green of Helpston made the top 20, placing 18th in 1:57.18. A fifth Helpston Harrier, Nat Freeman was 40th in 2:03.47.

Harry Ledger was the first PANVAC man home placing 23rd in 1:58.12. Oliver Mason was the 2nd finisher from the club taking 42nd place in a 2:04.12.

Bushfields James Bishop finished 47th in 2:05.20.

Helpston’s Phillipa Taylor was the first local lady finishing 12th in a time of 2:14.36.

Taylor held four age group records on the course from over 40 up to over 55, but despite beating her previous over 55 best the record was taken by Paula Downing of Mablethorpe Running Club who finished 18 seconds up on Taylor.

Sam Cullen of Eye placed 17th in 2:20.56 with Yaxley’s Ros Loutit 27th in 2:26.23.

EASTERN VETS

Four Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes helped the Eastern Vets to 2nd place in the English Masters Inter-Area Challenge at Lee Valley.

Max Hall took part in three over 35 events, finishing 2nd in the shot, 3rd in the 60m Hurdles and 4th in the long jump. Hall threw 10.99m for his shot put runners-up slot.

Simon Achurch matched his team-mate's shot performance when finishing 2nd in the over 50 competition with a 12.80m throw.

Dave Knighton placed 5th in the over 60 1,500m with Jim Gillespie 8th in the over 60 shot.