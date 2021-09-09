Whittlesey bowlers are lords of the Manor at last

Whittlesey Manor receive the Albert Rowlett Cup from Peterborough League president Adrian Owen.

However, it was a close run thing against City of Peterborough City, the final margin being just two shots – 53-51 – with the Manor club only actually winning on one of the three rinks.

Scores: Whittlesey rinks first: Stuart Agger, Peter Brown, Graham Agger 25, Bob Goodall, Roger Clarke, Brian Bolam 8.

Dave Corney, Colin Brown, Martin Welsford 16, Derek Briers, Andy Cox, Malcolm Squires 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys Roger Martin 12, Graham Bramwell, Colin Lake, Geoff Hedges 21.

**The final week of competition at the Bowls England national finals at Leamington saw Hunts bowlers reach one semi-final and three quarter-finals.

Mac May (Buckden) made it through to the last four in the junior singles, where he lost 21-18 to Spalding’s Jordan Philpott.

Ed Elmore (Brampton) went down 21-16 to England star Jamie Chestney (Devon) in the last eight of the Champion of Champions, while the Parkway quartet of Michelle Coleman, Rebecca Moorbey, Tony Read and Nigel Eagle reached the same stage in the mixed fours before losing 15-8 to Kent.

Chloe Brett (Parkway), who won the junior pairs with Rebecca Moorbey, reached the last eight of the junior singles before losing 21-19 to the eventual winner, Kat Bowman (Leics). Moorbey lost her opening round match 21-9 to Worcs.

Elsewhere, Mike Robertson (Parkway) was beaten 21-14 by Northumberland in his first match in the senior singles and Ramsey’s Jill Francis went down 21-18 to Herts in her opening tie in the women’s equivalent.