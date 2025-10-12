White earned his stripes by winning the Great Eastern Run at his first attempt at a half marathon

Great Eastern Run 2025 1-2-3, from the left, Milan Campion (2nd), Jack White (1st) and Mike Kallenberg (3rd). Photo David Lowndes

Jack White earned his stripes as he cut through the Peterborough fog to win a close fought Great Eastern Run in a time of 1:05.53.

The City of Norwich AC athlete was on the shoulder of runner up Milan Campion for much of the race, and kicked with 800m to go to win what was his first ever half marathon.

“I was uncertain what would happen after 10k as I'd never raced further than that before” said White. “Despite that I was with Milan with 800m to go. I knew I had a kick in me so I went for it. I'm so pleased to have won the race and the crowd support was amazing all the way round. “

Campion of Bristol & West AC was 2nd in 1:06.05 with the RAF Wittering-based Swansea Harriers Mike Kallenberg 3rd in 1:06.12.

Great Eastern Run 2025: First lady home Charlie Thornton. Photo David Lowndes

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Stuart Haw was the first runner from a local club placing 19th in 1:09.21.

Charlie Thornton of Lincoln Wellington AC won the ladies race in a time of 1:15.07 with Clapham Chaser Imy Briscoe runner up in 1:17.34.

A delighted Thornton, whose time represented a new personal best, said: “I love this race. The crowd drags you around and the atmosphere in the last mile was great.”

Yaxley teenager Molly Speechley was the first local lady home, taking 20th place with a time of 1:23.26.

The junior 5k was won by Mateusz Siecinski, who is not attached to a running club, in a time of 16:13.4. Yaxley’s Alexander Gunn was 4th with a 17:08.5 clocking. Isla Porter of Lincoln Wellington was the first girl home in a time of 17:24.5. PANVAC’s Yvette Annis was 3rd with a time of 19:08.5.