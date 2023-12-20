Geoff Brown is second left in the England team on top of the podium.

Geoff Brown (66), who lives in Barbers Hill in Werrington, was part of a four-man England team that won the 2023 Grand Senior Men’s World Championships in Cali, Colombia earlier this month.

England qualified for the semi-finals as top seed and promptly beat the Dominican Republic 2-0 in the last four before seeing off Colombia 2-0 in the final. Both matches were decided over the best of three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In qualification Brown delivered a six-round score of 1160 – the second highest score by an England player – with runs of 194, 202, 213, 204, 181 and 166

The Grand Seniors matches are for players over 65.

Brown has been bowling for 53 years and the retired engineer is regularly found in action at RAF Alconbury and Guyhirn tenpin bowling centres.