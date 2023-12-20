Werrington man is a World Champion tenpin bowler
Geoff Brown (66), who lives in Barbers Hill in Werrington, was part of a four-man England team that won the 2023 Grand Senior Men’s World Championships in Cali, Colombia earlier this month.
England qualified for the semi-finals as top seed and promptly beat the Dominican Republic 2-0 in the last four before seeing off Colombia 2-0 in the final. Both matches were decided over the best of three.
In qualification Brown delivered a six-round score of 1160 – the second highest score by an England player – with runs of 194, 202, 213, 204, 181 and 166
The Grand Seniors matches are for players over 65.
Brown has been bowling for 53 years and the retired engineer is regularly found in action at RAF Alconbury and Guyhirn tenpin bowling centres.
Earlier this year the city man won the Scottish Seniors Open for over 50s and he is the reigning Super Senior (over 65) national all events champion.