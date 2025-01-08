Watch out as Beedell was about as PANVAC dominated County Cross Country Championships

The winning PANVAC tean, from left,Seb Beedell, Jack Snedden, Tobias Goodwin, Harvey Hancock, Nathan Bunting, Jimmy Adams.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC runners raised the temperature on a freezing morning at Priory Park in St Neots winning several of the major prizes on offer at the Cambridgeshire Cross Country Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The talented senior men’s squad won team gold after they completely overwhelmed the opposition, along with the snow, ice, rain and thick mud which were all thrown into the mix.

The race was won by Cambridge & Coleridge AC’s Ben Jones, but the PANVAC men, led by Seb Beedell who finished 2nd, were in hot pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Snedden placed 3rd with Nathan Bunting 4th and Harvey Hancock 5th. Tobias Goodwin finished 17th with Jimmy Adams 20th. Felix Bowling placed 27th and Steve Wilkinson 28th in a dominant display.

Jack Sneddon on his way to a strong finish in the Cambs Cross Country Championships in St Neots.

It didn't end there as several of the winning PANVAC team were under 20 and the race also incorporated the under 20 championship. Beedell took gold with Snedden winning silver. Goodwin placed 5th and, with three of the first five finishers, PANVAC took the team gold. With two under 20s ahead of him it meant that 4th placed Bunting won senior men's silver.

The under 11 PANVAC girls won gold with Everly Goose finishing 6th, backed by 9th placed Georgie Henson and Monica Stuart in 10th.

Olivia Peach won the silver medal in the under 13 girls race with Lewis Legge 4th under 15 boy. Thomas Hughes was 10th under 17 boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayleigh Longfoot of Yaxley became county champion when winning the senior ladies race. Team-mates Abbi Branston & Helen Joyce finished 14th and 21st respectively with PANVAC pair Elisabeth Sennitt Clough and Rachel Coe-O’Brien 17th & 18th.

Kayleigh Longfoot is a Cambs Cross Country champions.

Yaxley's Alexander Gunn had a good day winning bronze in the under 13 boys race while Helpston Harrier Steve Robinson finished as 18th senior man. Max Beckett of Thorney placed 11th in the under 11 boys race.

The Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships also delivered plenty of success for PANVAC.

The course at Biscathorpe in the Lincolnshire Wolds is a classic cross country circuit, incorporating hills & plenty of mud as well as a river crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louie Hemmings thrived in the testing conditions winning under 15 boys gold while Thomas Preston went one better winning the senior race and also finishing as first under 20.

Molly Peel convincingly won the senior women’s gold, and with Hannah Knight 4th and Maggie Skinner 5th the PANVAC team collected gold.

Noah Fell earned a bronze medal when finishing 3rd in the under 17 race while Finlay Smith was the 4th under 15 boy home.

Craig Al Rousi was 10th in the senior men's race with Andrew Preston 11th. Both tasted success in their age groups with Al Rousi the 3rd under 20 home and Preston the 3rd over 40.

PANVAC’s Daniel Evans finished 36th in the Surrey County Championships held at Croydon.