Ward weightlifting dynasty as son follows in footsteps of his Commonwealth gold medal winning father
Emerging weightlifter Samuel Ward is proving to be a chip off the old block.
The 16 year-old’s father is Stephen Ward, a former winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Personality of the Year prize, and Commonwealth gold and silver medalist.
Ward junior, who lives in Thorney and attends Stamford College, competed in the British Age Group Championships at the Army Foundation College, Harrogate, and finished an excellent second in his class.
He lifted impressive weights of 84 kilos in the snatch and 107 kilos in the clean and jerk event. He has been part of the East midlands squad for the past six months,
Stephen Ward represented England and won three silver medals in the 83kg division at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada.
Four years later he won a snatch gold medal and two silver medals for England, at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.