Ward weightlifting dynasty as son follows in footsteps of his Commonwealth gold medal winning father

Samuel Ward celebrates at the British Age Group Championships.

The 16 year-old’s father is Stephen Ward, a former winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Personality of the Year prize, and Commonwealth gold and silver medalist.

Ward junior, who lives in Thorney and attends Stamford College, competed in the British Age Group Championships at the Army Foundation College, Harrogate, and finished an excellent second in his class.

He lifted impressive weights of 84 kilos in the snatch and 107 kilos in the clean and jerk event. He has been part of the East midlands squad for the past six months,

Samuel Ward in action at the British Age Group Championships.

Stephen Ward represented England and won three silver medals in the 83kg division at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada.