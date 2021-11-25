Wan was the number one in Corby, Wishart ‘bunny-hops’ his way to second place in Colchester, Fenland Clarion Cycling Club Youth series results

Theo Wan on top of the podium in Corby.

It was an excellent effort from the Fenland Clarion Club member who showed great tactical awareness to secure his victory.

Theo followed the leader on the first of the five laps before taking the lead which he gradually extended all the way to the finish, by which time he was 18 seconds clear of second place.

Theo’s brother Mylo also rode well in an under eight race to finish sixth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyclists in the Fenland Clarion Club Youth series event.

In a youths cyclocross event in Colchester there was a mix of under 14 and under 16 riders to challenge Fenland’s star teenager Evander Wishart, but it was one he was clearly ready to accept.

He chose to ‘bunny hop’ the hurdles in an attempt to gain some time on the early pacesetters and it was a strategy that worked well, although also resulted in Evander sliding off and gaining a few bruises in the process.

He finished in sixth place, and an excellent second in his agegroup to give him one of his best results of the season.

**Fenland Clarion hosted the third of their four event youth race series with 24 young riders signing on for the evening competition.

Evande Wishart 'bunny-hopping' in Colchester.

Velouse flyer Kacper Gabka set the pace in the under 8s event with three victories to hold off the challenge of Boston Wheeler Hector Short with Fenland’s Caleb Caws completing the top three.

Ebony Graves led the way for the girls with her consistent results.

Boston Wheelers provided the winner in the under 10s as Noah Pattinson won his three events to hold off Bentley Anthony for a hard fought victory and Lyla Graves completed the top three.

In the under 12s it was once again Theo Wan setting the pace and he held off some good competition from Tristan Bramma and clubmate Archie May to claim another victory for the hosts.

In the under 14s it was a clean sweep for the Peterborough-based outfit as Evander Wishart, Harry Tozer and Ethan Grundy took the top three slots.