Walker sisters ran well in Cambs Schools Cross Country Championships

​The Walker sisters enjoyed a successful Saturday in Ferry Meadows, as several Peterborough & Nene Valley AC youngsters competed in the Cambridgeshire Schools Cross Country Championships.

Erin Walker (left).

​Erin Walker picked up a bronze medal when finishing as third intermediate girl on a surprisingly firm course.

Older sister Olivia placed fourth in the senior girls race with Elizabeth Eames finishing 10th. Ruby Hynes was the eighth intermediate girl to finish.

Tobias Goodwin was the ninth senior boy home with brother Elijah 12th. Felix Bowling finished between the brothers in 10th.

From left Jack Wheatley, Katie Marsh, Sienna Slater, Max Roe.

Ethan Locke was the fifth junior boy while Jasper Dunham was the leading local in the intermediate boys race taking 17th place.

The Lincolnshire Schools Championship took place on the same day at Burghley Park.

PANVAC boys Thomas Preston and Louie Hemmings both won gold with Preston winning the senior race and medal machine Hemmings collecting intermediate gold.

X-COUNTRY LEAGUE

The North Midlands Cross Country League season concluded in Nottingham with three PANVAC athletes featuring amongst the end of season honours.

Nathan Bunting finished seventh on the day, and his consistent run of four top 10 finishes saw him secure series individual bronze

Simon Fell placed 20th at Nottingham, and that was enough to earn him the men's over 45 silver.

Rebecca Lee was the 32nd lady home and won series silver in the over 50 category.

Luke Brown in 27th, Daniel Lewis in 31st and 33rd placed Kirk Brawn were the other leading PANVAC men at Nottingham, while 18th placed Josie Knight and Alison Dunphy in 45th ran well in the ladies race.

This season Yaxley have entered runners in the league for the first time. Kayleigh Longfoot took an impressive 13th spot in the ladies field with Ellie Piccaver 26th.

Helpston Harrier Steve Robinson placed 24rd in the men's race.

PANVAC finished the season sixth in the men's standings and eighth in the ladies. The club's veteran men were runners up.

LOUGHBOROUGH OPEN

​​Several PANVAC youngsters got their indoor season off to a flying start at the Loughborough Open on Sunday achieving personal bests (PB) galore.

Sienna Slater won her 60m hurdles heat in a new PB of 9.04, which she improved again when winning her final in 9.00.

Jack Wheatley improved his fastest time to 8.38 in his heat, and then went even quicker with a time of 8.35 when finishing as runner-up to Max Roe in the final. Roe ran 8.30 for his win, while Jessica Dixon-Walker set a 9.52 PB.

Max and Holly Aslin both recorded new fastest times in the 60m. Max ran 7.51 to Holly’s 8.04.

Max Roe and Jack Wheatley also went in the 60m In what was for them a hugely successful weekend, Roe lowered his best time to 7.21 with Wheatley celebrating a new fastest time of 7.39. Sean O’Donnell ran an impressive 7.23