​Veteran Pete was a big race winner for Proteus Canoe Club

Mick Stegeman in action in Nottingham

​The thriving city club sent members to the British Open Sprint, a European Cup event, and all performed with credit in the first international Wild Water race event held in the UK since 2005.

The race was held on the 700 metre Grade 3 white water course, built in 1986 and previously host to the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

There were competitors from all across Europe, and from as far afield as Australia.

Jason Reid in action in Nottingham.

The event was part of a British Canoeing White Water weekend event featuring wild water racing, raft racing and freestyle.

And Atkinson took first place honours in the K1 (one-man Kayak) Veterans event, and is currently ranked 23rd in the UK.

Oliver Stegeman was second in the C1 (one man canoe) Junior class and is currently ranked 25th in the UK.

And Jason Reid and Michael Stegeman have a superb number two ranking in C2 (two-man canoe) after finishing fifth in Nottingham.

Pete Atkinson in action in Nottingham.

The Proteus members had warmed up in a similar event at the same venue in March when they collected a pair of impressive second place finishes courtesy of Oliver Stegeman and Reid.

**The Proteus Club are based at Orton Mere in Peterborough. Further information by email from [email protected].