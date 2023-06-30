​The Danish star, who won five major trophies – including two top-flight league titles – during his time with Panthers will see the chequered flag fall for the final time as he celebrates a richly-deserved ‘Farewell’ meeting at the East of England Arena (4pm).

The former skipper, who spent 11 seasons at the club during his 20-year British career said: “In some ways it’s a good year for me to do my farewell.

"Peterborough is pretty much where it started and it was my home in UK speedway for so long.

Ulrich Ostergaard with trophies won during his time with Panthers.

"It’s where I enjoyed some of the best memories.

“It sounds like it is the last season at the Showground. To see it go, for me, would be heart-breaking.

“I’ve got a feeling I will shed a tear or two at the end of the night. It will be emotional, that’s for sure. It’s like me saying goodbye to my family at the Showground.”

Ostergaard will bow out with a special Four Team Tournament, involving Panthers, two of his other British clubs, Glasgow, and Redcar, and a Danish Select.

Former and current teammates Hans Andersen, Benjamin Basso, Danny King, Nicolai Klindt, Simon Lambert, Erik Riss, Adam Roynon, Justin Sedgmen and Charles Wright are among those paying tribute along with ex-Panther Emil Grondal who will face Ulrich in a series of match races as Ostergaard undertakes his final laps.

The 42-year-old decided to call time on his racing days after suffering two serious injuries.

He missed the final 11 matches of the 2021 season when the Panthers’ ‘Dad’s Army’ side, led by Ostergaard, defied their ages, to beat Belle Vue in the Premiership Grand Final, after breaking his back at Edinburgh.

And, 12 months to the day later, he broke his hand at the same Scottish track, a fracture that has only recently fully healed.

​Ulrich’s 5 most memorable meetings…

​2006 Elite League Grand Final: ‘A win over Reading in the very last race over two legs in my first season as a Panther. All the team went to a city centre pub and had a few beers’

​2008 Premier League Pairs Final: ‘I scored 24 points out of 24, but in the semi-final the referee said Mark Lemon, my Reading teammate, had been passed on the line. Everyone said he got it wrong.’

​2015 Premier League Riders’ Final at Sheffield: ‘I didn’t expect to win it as we had a meeting at Peterborough the night before and I was absolutely rubbish. I’ve still got the trophy in my workshop.’

​2016 Four Team Championship Final: ’Promoter Ged Rathbone let Jack Holder race in Poland. I only dropped one point, it was nice to win something in front of a home crowd.’

​2017 Premier League Fours: ‘We weren’t that strong but it was one of the special memories because we won it for the second time in a row.’