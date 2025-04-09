Two wins in two open events for cycling star Paul and Harry has been hot in county races

Paul Pardoe in action.

Paul Pardoe of Peterborough Cycling Club made it two wins from two open events this season with victory in the Northampton & District Cycling Association 9.5 race.

Pardoe finished five seconds ahead of runner-up George Fox in a time of 22.15. Pardoe’s clubmates Jamie Murray and Oscar Smith were third and fourth in 23.15 and 23.43 respectively as the city club also claimed the team prize. Smith’s time was the best for a road bike. PCC riders Malcolm Smith, Mark Tomlinson and Loz Staples also competed strongly.

The 9.5-mile course saw riders complete a loop – starting at Medbourne before taking in Stockerston, Horninghold, Hallaton and back to Medbourne – containing 210 metres of elevation.

Pardoe (44) also won a NDCA 10 mile event last month. He said: “The course was extremely sporting, packing in a lot of climbing and descending in just 9.5 miles. It's the most technical time trial course I've raced outside of the Classic Series events, with some very fast descents into technical corners.”

Fenland Clarion CC

Harry Tozer has started the Northants Association handicap events in fine style. Tozer picked up a second place overall and a first place in the junior competition at Welland Valley before repeating the feat in an event hosted by Numplumz Cycling. Tozer’s own club hosted the third race and he finished fifth to leave him a strong position with three rounds to go.

Fenland Clarion held the first of their summer time trial events with the ‘Place to Place’ Club Championship event on the Southwick circuit. Despite riding in the Northants road race only the day before Tozer showed his versatility as he won the time trial by almost four minutes in 45:30 ahead of Simon Pitchford in 49:12 with Lynden Leadbeater completing the podium with 49:42. Other times were David Hallam 55:30, Lindsay Clarke 56:00, Steve Hope 1:00:09, Steve Clarke 1:00:43 and Andy Pitchford 1:27:47.

Fenland Clarion are hosting the next evening of youth racing on 25th April and these events are suitable for all school age youngsters with an interest in cycling. Please contact Malc at [email protected] for full details.