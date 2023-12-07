Two wins in two days for warrior Amat ahead of Top Yard's home show on Saturday

Amat Jobe (left) wins again.

​The powerhouse 69kg puncher beat Jibrail Talukdar, a quality boxer from Clifton ABC, on the March ABC home show before seeing off home fighter Marley Rutherford at the St Ives show.

Jobe beat Talukdar in a terrific scrap earlier in the year and the beaten man was keen for revenge and started well in a very close first round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Jobe stuck to what he does best. He was explosive on the inside and relentless with his body shots to slowly wear his opponent down.

Patrick Connors after his win in St Ives.

It was not all one way though with Talukdar boxing out of his skin, but once again he fell short with Jobe winning on a nail biting 3-2 split decision.

Jobe was more dominant against another old rival in Rutherford, another boxer seeking revenge, the following day.

But Jobe’s well-oiled engine was in overdrive. He took his time to warm up in the first, but then stepped up the gears in the second and third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe was too strong and furious and broke the brave and gutsy home fighter who did well to finish the fight standing. A unanimous points win was the only possible verdict.

Patrick Connors (15) also fought for Top Yard in St Ives and beat another home fighter in Terry Mills at 57kg.

Connors finished the fight strongly to win the last two rounds with the cleaner shots and claim a unanimous points victory.