Two out of three wasn't bad for Emma, double wins for three others at Northants Bowls Finals, Hunts into the semi-finals

Tristan Morton during a triples final at the Northants Federation Finals. Photo: David Lowndes.

Emma Providence (Market Deeping), who had earlier won the two-bowl singles and the two bowl triples with her mother Linda Kemp and Sue Wilson, missed the chance of a hat-trick when losing in the pairs with her mother against Ketton pair Carol Warters and county president Shirley Suffling.

Incidentally, the winners' husbands, John Suffling and Bob Warters, also teamed up to win the senior pairs.

Sue Moir (Langtoft) followed up her senior singles win against Helen Tilley (Ketton) by winning the senior pairs with Anne White.

Champion of champions Anne Northen in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tristan Morton (Parkway) completed an early triples double, winning the three-bowl discipline with brother Ean and Adam Emery, and then the mixed triples with wife Sophie and Simon Law, with Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) on the receiving end in both.

However, Brown made it third time lucky by winning the two-bowl triples with Roger Stevens, who had earlier lost in the finals of both the two-bowl singles and pairs, and Graham Agger who duly completed a title double having won the veterans singles at the first time of asking.

Former national winners Les Sharp and Gill King (Yaxley) successfully defended their senior mixed pairs, while Angela Cox (Langtoft) and Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) retained their respective secretaries singles titles.

FINAL RESULTS

Adam Emery of Parkway in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

MEN

2b singles: Michael Jeapes (Parkway) bt Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) 21-10; 4b singles: Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) 21-19; Secretaries singles: Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Mike Ramsden (Empingham) 21-19; Veterans singles: Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 21-18; Champion of Champions: Robert Heath (Yaxley) bt Neil Wright (Parkway) 21-10; Pairs: Sam Downs & Paul Buckley (Blackstones) bt Roger Stevens & Tom Newman (Whttlesey Manor) 23-12; Senior pairs: John Suffling & Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Tony Scarr & Trevor Collins (Parkway) 19-18; Mixed pairs: Katie Bailey & John Earl (Blackstones) bt Mitch Willoughby & Ally McNaughton (Wittering) 20-8; Senior mixed pairs: Les Sharp & Gill King (Yaxley) bt Sue Seed & Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 15-12; 2b rinks: Roger Stevens, Graham Agger, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Tony Scarr, Mike Robertson, Trevor Collins (Parkway) 25-13; 3b rinks: Adam Emery, Ean & Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Steve Roden, Steve Lander, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 26-8; Mixed rinks: Sophie Morton, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Stuart Agger, Lynne Betts, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 29-11.

WOMEN

2b singles: Karen Porter (Crowland) bt Val Du'Kett (Ketton) 21-17; 4b singles: Emma Providence (Market Deeping) bt Angela Cox (Langtoft) 21-7; Secretaries singles: Angela Cox (Langtoft) bt Terri Handley (County) 21-4; Senior singles: Sue Moir (Langtoft) bt Helen Tilley (Ketton) 21-16; Champion of Champions: Ann Northen (Langtoft) bt Joy Winfield (Deeping) 21-16; Pairs: Carol Warters & Shirley Suffling (Ketton) bt Linda Kemp & Emma Providence (Market Deeping) 18-12; Senior pairs: Anne White & Sue Moir (Langtoft) bt Viv Hempsell & Gill King (Yaxley) 17-7; 2b rinks: Sue Wilson, Linda Kemp, Emma Providence (Market Deeping) bt Elizabeth Wallace, Moira Holroyd, Chris Ford (Stamford) 22-12; 3b rinks: Elizabeth Wallace, Moira Holroyd, Chris Ford (Stamford) bt Chrissie Baker, Sue Seed, Ann Holmes (Stamford) 22-9.

Pete Brown of Whittlesey Manor in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

**HUNTS are through to the semi-finals of the prestigious Bowls England inter-county championship.

They edged home 118-116 against the powerful Essex team in the Middleton Cup quarter-finals at rain-soaked Royston on Saturday and now face near neighbours Lincolnshire in the last four at Leamington on Saturday, August 27.

