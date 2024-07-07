Two gold medals for the 'silent assassin' as boxing brothers impress again

Brothers Jacob Hussain (left) and Zayne Hussain at the Ireland Box Cup

​Boxing brothers Jacob and Zayne Hussain have been picking up medals at prestigious Box Cup events in Ireland and England.

​Jack Hunt School student Jacob won gold medals at the Irish Box Cup in Monkstown and the Hull Box Cup in England.

And Zayne, who attends Thorpe Primary School, picked up a silver medal in Ireland before losing in a semi-final in Hull.

Jacob, who is 13, picked up five unanimous points wins over the two events.

Jacob Hussain celebrates a Box Cup victory.

He came through a quarter-final, semi-final and final at Monkstown thanks to some stylish performances.

And the following weekend Jacob maintained his good form with wins in a semi-final and final in Hull to claim a second gold medal in eight days.

Zayne, who is 11, also delivered a superb semi-final display to claim a unanimous points win in Monkstown, but then had the misfortune to come against a number one ranked Irish boxer in his final so settled for silver.

Zayne was also unlucky to receive a tough semi-final draw in Hull and was beaten despite a battling display.

The Hussain brothers currently represent the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ Boxing Academy in Walsall, but their man coach Omar Shaheen, a top fighter and coach from the past at Peterborough’s renowned Top Yard Club, is based locally.

Shaheen has been with the boys since nursery training and travels all over the country with them.

“Shaheen and the boys are committed to being successful in the sport,” Annie Mulcrone, the proud mother of the brothers, said.

“They travel far afield for training, sparing and competitions, and they both very talented and excellent role models.

“We’ve even converted our home garage into a gym.”

Jacob, who is nicknamed ‘The Silent Assassin,’ is no stranger to success. He had previously won gold at the highly competitive London Championships, one of the toughest regional competitions for young boxers.

Jacob has also fought for city-based clubs Top Yard and Peterborough Police in the past.