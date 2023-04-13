Two European Championship medals in the bag for the Gunthorpe gymnast
Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman claimed a silver medal in the all-around event at the European Championships on Friday.
It’s a second medal in three days for the 21 year-old who was part of the GB team that won a bronze in the team event on Tuesday.
The all-around competition requires excellence on all pieces of apparatus and Jarman put in an outstanding performance, but was pipped for gold by home gymnast Adem Asil from Turkey.
Jarman was the highest scorer on the vault and in the floor excercise, but lost ground to the winner who was brilliant on the rings.
Jarman will also compete in the individual vault and parallel bars competitions on Sunday.
Jarman won the vault title in Munich, Germany last year.
Italy won the team gold with the Turkey collecting silver.