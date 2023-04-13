Jake Jarman in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

It’s a second medal in three days for the 21 year-old who was part of the GB team that won a bronze in the team event on Tuesday.

The all-around competition requires excellence on all pieces of apparatus and Jarman put in an outstanding performance, but was pipped for gold by home gymnast Adem Asil from Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarman was the highest scorer on the vault and in the floor excercise, but lost ground to the winner who was brilliant on the rings.

Jake Jarman. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

Jarman will also compete in the individual vault and parallel bars competitions on Sunday.

Jarman won the vault title in Munich, Germany last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad