Two European Championship medals in the bag for the Gunthorpe gymnast

​Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman claimed a silver medal in the all-around event at the European Championships on Friday.

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST
Jake Jarman in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.Jake Jarman in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.
It’s a second medal in three days for the 21 year-old who was part of the GB team that won a bronze in the team event on Tuesday.

The all-around competition requires excellence on all pieces of apparatus and Jarman put in an outstanding performance, but was pipped for gold by home gymnast Adem Asil from Turkey.

Jarman was the highest scorer on the vault and in the floor excercise, but lost ground to the winner who was brilliant on the rings.

Jake Jarman. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.Jake Jarman. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.
Jarman will also compete in the individual vault and parallel bars competitions on Sunday.

Jarman won the vault title in Munich, Germany last year.

Italy won the team gold with the Turkey collecting silver.

