Triathlete Tom is competing well against the top young talent in the country

Tom Hughes in action.

Tom Hughes continued his impressive form in the National Youth and Junior Super Series event at Mallory Park.

This is a series for the country's best up-and-coming talent and the races at Mallory Park spanned over two days with heats on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Hughes was 10th in the heats from 95 competitors in the youth section having had the second fastest bike time trial. A big group on the bike nullified the PACTRAC man’s best discipline as the athletes left it largely to the run and Hughes finished 22nd in the final to give him an overall ranking from the 3 events this year so far of 16th.

Mallory Park also hosted a general children's triathlon, with Phoebe Goodale winning her age group by 54 seconds and Ophelia Goodale moving up to 2nd in her age group on the run.

Susie Freeman finished first lady and 7th overall in the AsKeenAsMustard 10km swim, run at Grafham Water. Competitors had to complete 8 runs and 7 swims which meant running in wetsuits and swimming in training shoes, for a total split of roughly 7km and 3km.

Freeman finished in 1:27:38. Other PACTRACers to take part were Chris Pike (1:38:28), Steve Hope (1:40:55) and Katie Falconer (1:44:31).

