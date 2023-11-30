Tour De France rider presents prizes to successful Fenland Clarion Club racers
Chris Cummings cleaned up in the Club Championship eventswinning the overall series as well as the hill climb and senior best allrounder prizes.
In the distance events there were wins for Shane Mezzatesta inthe 25 mile time trial as well as the Ken Clarke Classic trophy, while ChrisShaw took both the 50 mile and 12 hour awards.
Youth riders Harry Tozer and Evander Wishart took the team time trial award with Tozer also winning the Stag Trophy for the Cyclocross champs.
Wishart also claimed the Holmes Merit Trophy for ‘the most meritous performance by a youth rider’ in a competitive category.
Suzanne May won the best first year rider prize as well as winning the summer Bluebell series.
The club-person of the year award, and the Elise Airey Rosebowl, went to Dan Tozer.The Clarke Merit award went to prolific veteran winner Lindsay Clarke for her exploits on the track by winning three world titles in the world masters championships.
She also took the Berridge Ladies 10 mile shield.
The Glover attendance awards went to Birgit Scott and Ian Todd who also won the solo navigation trophy.
Triathlete Paul Lunn took the place-to-place award and George Proderickproved age is no barrier by winning the inaugural Ralph Stevens award inhis eighties.