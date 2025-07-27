Tough season for local motorbike racing star continued at Brand's Hatch

Harry Cook in action at Brands' Hatch. Photo Matt Anthony.

DWM Triumph Racing Team rider Harry Cook's challenging 2025 season continued at Brands Hatch as mechanical issues forced his withdrawal from Sunday's Pirelli National Sportbike Championship race.

The young Guyhirn rider showed promise in Friday's opening practice session, posting a respectable 1:35.255 to finish 21st overall in Free Practice 1. However, the weekend quickly took a turn for the worse as Cook and his team struggled to find the right set-up for their Triumph Daytona 660.

The team's difficulties then became more apparent in Free Practice 2, where Cook could only manage 28th position with a time of 1:34.888 - nearly four seconds off the pace set by eventual pole-sitter Harrison Dessoy.

"Good start to the weekend in FP1, but FP2 we found it a struggle and can't seem to piece a lap together," Cook posted on social media.

The combined practice times left Cook in 29th position overall, with the team working late into Friday evening to find solutions. "We have made some changes for tomorrow and hopefully we will make an improvement," Cook had said optimistically.

Saturday's qualifying session saw a slight improvement, with Cook managing a 1:34.246 to secure 29th on the grid for Sunday's race. While still well off the 1:31.665 pole position time, the team appeared to have made some progress with their setup.

However, hopes of a points-scoring finish were dashed when a technical inspection after qualifying revealed an unforeseen mechanical issue that would prevent Cook from taking the start on Sunday.

The disappointment was evident in Cook's message to his supporters: "Apologies to all our supporters and fans who came for the weekend. Hopefully we will have a better weekend at Thruxton."

This latest setback continues what has been a frustrating campaign for Cook and the DWM Triumph Racing Team in the competitive Pirelli National Sportbike Championship. The series, which runs as a support class to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, has proven highly competitive this season, with multiple manufacturers and teams fighting for podium positions.

Cook and the team will now regroup ahead of the next round at Thruxton in August, where they'll be hoping to put their recent run of bad luck behind them and return to points-scoring form. The fast, flowing Hampshire circuit could provide the perfect opportunity for the Triumph Daytona 660 to show its potential.