Top Yard teenagers go close at the National Youth Finals

From the left, Akif Shirazi, Shae Gowler, Aamir Shirazi and Hamed Javed.

​The talented pair have won national titles before, but Shirazi bowed out at the semi-final stage with Gowler falling in the quarter finals, both on split points decisions.

Shirazi (16) took on James Smith from Yorkshire in the quarter finals in a 51kg contest. Having beaten Smith in two previous National semi-finals Shirazi knew what he had to do to win and delivered a polished performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He picked his opponent off at will to advance to the semi-finals where he met Jaylen Howell from Kent who had received a quarter-final bye.

Shirazi boxed well in the first round and delivered the cleaner shots. The second was a closer round with Howell aggressive on the front foot and Shirazi countering well.

The final round was similar to the second with both boys giving it their all, but it was Howell who claimed a close verdict and he went on to win the final.

Gowler (18) has moved across the city to Top Yard from the Peterborough Police Boxing Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took on Malaki Mchale from Tyne & Wear in his quarter-final and the pair put on a thrilling, action-packed contest.

Mchale was the taller boxer and used his range well, but Gowler was the more aggressive fighter who seemed to be scoring with many shots to the body.

It was a very close contest and impossible to predict the winner, but the 3-2 judges’ decision went against Gowler.

The teenage Top Yard stars were accompanied by club coaches Hamed Javed and Akif Shirazi who delivered a positive post-match statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Shae and Aamir should be proud of their performances.

"Boxing in the Nationals where the top eight lads in the country represent their regions is a massive achievement.

"Both boxers have won national titles before and they will be back next year with a chance of further success.”

Slick punching Shirazi has long been seen as one of the best young prospects in the city.

He won two National titles in 2022 when just 14.