On paper this was a well-matched 54kg bout with both boxers showing respect to each other, but Mohammed just picking up the pace in the last 30 seconds to win the round against his 18-year-old opponent.

However, the instructions from the Top Yard corner were clear and fully understood.

From the bell Mohammed, coached by Bilal Hamed and Akif Shirazi, unleashed a ruthless attack with some heavy shots giving his opponent a standing eight count.

The Top Yard fighter stuck to his opponent with non-stop punches to the body and head and a perfectly targeted shot to the solar Plexis was one too many for Ali.

The referee quickly stepped in to give a second eight count and had no option but to stop the fight.

This was an impressive performance from Mohammed who showed the extra work he has been doing in the gym is paying off.