Top Yard talent put on a Christmas cracker of a home show

Amat Jobe in action for Top Yard at the club's Home Show.

​Top Yard Boxing Club put on a Christmas Cracker of a home show at the Gladstone Community Centre to end another successful year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A packed crowd watched 15 bouts, four of them skills fights when no winners are declared, and Top Yard lads won 10 of the 11 contests they fought.

Top awards went to Andra Hoyland (best junior), Myles Flaherty (best senior) and Jerry Mike Connors who was involved in the ‘fight of the night’, while hard-punching Amat Jobe was in typically explosive form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoyland (13) opened the competitive part of the show at 39kg and the home favourite was aggressive from the start throwing shots from all angles. This was a real tear-up with both boys showing excellent stamina in a non-stop action packed three rounds. The quality of boxing from both boys was outstanding with Hoyland eventually claiming a unanimous points win.

Myles Flaherty and his army of supporters at the Top Yard Home Show.

Flaherty (23) is an unbeaten powerhouse at 83kg who took on a fighter with a 4kg advantage, but that didn’t worry the local man who brought an army of supporters with him. Flaherty started cautiously, but he ramped up the aggression in the second round by forcing a standing count on his way to a unanimous points win, one achieved in crowd-pleasing fashion.

Connors (14) boxed beautifully in his fight, demonstrating fantastic footwork and plenty of punch combinations. This was an exceptional performance of skill and boxing IQ which led to another big points win.

Jobe (23) is known for his all-action style at 72kg and he didn’t disappoint. His opponent took three standing counts in the first round after being hit with clean shots to the head so the contest was stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amos Hoyland (13), Andra’s twin brother, was also in winning form. He delivered a fine tactical display to win decisively on points.

Top Yard's Andra Hoyland in close-up action at the Gladstone Community Centre.

Lewis Burton (13) was back in action for Top Yard and showed no ring rust after a lengthy absence from competition. He was quick on his feet and did very little wrong as he dominated all three rounds to win convincingly. The club have high hopes for him next year.

Westley Smith (16) faced an awkward customer, but the home fighter used his reach to his advantage and threw the better shots from angles to score well and win on points.

Patrick Connors (15), the older brother of Jerry-Mike, delivered his best performance to date. Connors picked his opponent off with his strong jab and backhand and applied pressure throughout to win easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okan Kasim (13) made a dazzling Top Yard debut. He forced two standing counts before completing a comfortable win.

Ewan Davies (15) finished the show in style with a fantastic front foot display which proved how commitment and great coaching can produce outstanding results.

Ismael Arif (15), a national title winner, was Top Yard’s only defeated fighter after he took on a bout at late notice. He lost on a split points decision against a much more experienced boxer.

Ben Levi-Smith (12), Christopher Smith (14), Yannis Roman (14) and Leo Close (15) all gave polished performances in the skills bouts.